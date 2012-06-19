INDIANAPOLIS Indiana's Republican Governor Mitch Daniels, who decided last year not to mount a U.S. presidential bid, is expected to be named the next president of Purdue University, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

Daniels, who has championed measures to rein in labor unions and is an influential conservative on budget issues, is barred by term limits from running for a third term as governor of the Midwestern state. Daniels previously served as budget director in the administration of former President George W. Bush.

The Purdue Board of Trustees will vote on Thursday on the successor to outgoing president France Cordova but a consensus has been reached to pick Daniels, a source close to the board who was briefed on the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He would become the 12th president in the 143-year history of the university, located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue is known as one of the premier U.S. engineering and technical schools.

Neither Purdue nor Daniels' office would comment.

Daniels announced last year he would not seek the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, citing family reasons. He also has said he does not want to be considered as a vice presidential running mate for Republican Mitt Romney, who faces Democratic President Barack Obama on November 6.

It was not immediately clear when he would assume the job at Purdue.

