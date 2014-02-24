A man walks past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Forty-five representatives and senators have announced plans to leave their seats in Congress before November congressional elections, including 24 Republicans and 21 Democrats.

The latest to announce was Democrat John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress who represented Michigan in the House of Representatives for nearly six decades.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Republicans currently control the House 232 to 199 with four vacancies.

Departing House Republicans (21)

* Doc Hastings, Washington state (10 terms)

* Representative Gary Miller, California (eight terms)

* Representative Trey Radel, Florida (served less than one full term, resigned)

* Representative Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia (six terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Paul Broun, Georgia (three terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Bill Cassidy, Louisiana (three terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Phil Gingrey, Georgia (six terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Jack Kingston, Georgia (11 terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Michele Bachmann, Minnesota (four terms)

* Representative John Campbell, California (five terms)

* Representative Tom Cotton, Arkansas (one term, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Spencer Bachus, Alabama (11 terms)

* Representative Tim Griffin, Arkansas (two terms)

* Representative Jon Runyan, New Jersey (two terms)

* Representative Steve Daines, Montana (one term, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Howard Coble, North Carolina (served 15 terms)

* Representative Steve Stockman, Texas (two terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Frank Wolf, Virginia (17 terms)

* Representative Tom Latham, Iowa (10 terms)

* Representative Jim Gerlach, Pennsylvania (six terms)

* Representative Buck McKeon, California (11 terms)

Departing House Democrats (16)

* Representative John Dingell, Michigan (30 terms)

* Representative Rush Holt, New Jersey (eight terms)

* Representative Gloria Negrete McLeod, California (one term)

* Representative Rob Andrews, New Jersey (resigned during 12th term)

* Representative Henry Waxman, California (20 terms)

* Representative Bruce Braley, Iowa (four terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Gary Peters, Michigan (three terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Colleen Hanabusa, Hawaii (two terms, seeking Senate seat)

* Representative Michael Michaud, Maine (six terms, seeking governorship)

* Representative Jim Matheson, Utah (seven terms)

* Representative Carolyn McCarthy, New York (nine terms)

* Representative Mike McIntyre, North Carolina (nine terms)

* Representative George Miller, California (20 terms)

* Representative Bill Owens, New York (two terms)

* Representative Jim Moran, Virginia (12 terms)

* Representative Allyson Schwartz, Pennsylvania (five terms,

seeking governorship)

U.S. SENATE

Democrats currently control the Senate, 55-45.

Departing Senate Republicans (3)

* Senator Saxby Chambliss, Georgia (two terms)

* Senator Tom Coburn, Oklahoma (two terms)

* Senator Mike Johanns, Nebraska (one term)

Departing Senate Democrats (5)

* Senator Tom Harkin, Iowa (five terms)

* Senator Tim Johnson, South Dakota (three terms)

* Senator Carl Levin, Michigan (six terms)

* Senator Jay Rockefeller, West Virginia (five terms)

* Senator Max Baucus, Montana (six terms, confirmed February 6 as U.S. ambassador to China)

Sources: Reuters, House Press Gallery, Senate Periodical Press Gallery

(Compiled by the Washington Breaking News Team)