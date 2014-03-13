Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich, who replaced his father in the house some 58 years ago, talks with reporters after announcing during a luncheon that he would retire from public office at the end of his current term and would not seek a 31st term in office in Southgate, Michigan... REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Michigan Democrat John Dingell, the longest serving member in the history of the U.S. Congress, will undergo a minimally invasive procedure to correct an abnormal heart rhythm, his office said Thursday in a statement.

Dingell, 87, who joined Congress in 1955, announced in February that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives after this year. His wife, Deborah Dingell, has announced plans to run in his place.

"He recently developed atrial fibrillation, and the procedure will seek to find the source of the abnormal heart rhythm and correct it," the statement said.

Dingell will undergo the procedure on Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, the statement said. He is expected to stay overnight at the hospital and he released on Friday.

He became the longest-serving U.S. legislator last year, when he surpassed former West Virginia Senator Robert Byrd.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by David Gregorio)