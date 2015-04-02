WASHINGTON Liberal Senator Benjamin Cardin has been named the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, replacing indicted Senator Robert Menendez, a Senate aide said on Thursday.

Cardin, a two-term senator from Maryland, will now be the leading Democratic spokesman in the Senate on foreign policy matters ranging from nuclear disarmament talks with Iran to an evolving U.S.-Cuba policy.

The announcement was made by a spokesman to Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.

Cardin was named to the committee post just as a framework deal was being announced in Switzerland between Iran and world powers on Tehran's nuclear program. Last month, Cardin said Congress must have a role in reviewing any such deal.

