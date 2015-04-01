WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Robert Menendez will temporarily step aside as ranking member, or top Democrat, on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in the wake of his indictment on corruption charges, two Senate aides said on Wednesday.

Democratic Senators Barbara Boxer and Benjamin Cardin are the next most senior Democrats on the influential panel.

It was not yet clear who would be named as Menendez's replacement, although Boxer, from California, is believed to be concentrating on environmental issues in her last two years as a senator before retiring.

Boxer is ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Aides to Menendez and Republican Senator Bob Corker, the foreign relations panel's chairman, declined comment, as did aides to Boxer and Cardin.

A move by Menendez to step aside as ranking member would remove one of the Senate's most hawkish Democrats from an influential position in the realm of foreign affairs.

The New Jersey lawmaker has co-authored legislation that would tighten sanctions to increase pressure on Iran during talks on curbing its nuclear program, and another measure that would force President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear deal with Tehran for congressional approval.

Obama has threatened to veto both measures, saying they threaten the talks.

Menendez, the son of immigrants from Cuba, also opposes Obama's moves toward normalizing relations with Havana, saying the island nation's communist government must come further on human rights.

