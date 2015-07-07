U. S. Rep. Joe Heck (R-NV) arrives to thank supporters, after defeating Democrat challenger John Oceguera, during a Republican election night party at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS Republican Congressman Joe Heck has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated after 30 years Harry Reid, asking donors for help to fight the Democratic leader's "hand-picked successor."

In a videotaped message and written statement, Representative Joe Heck stressed his experiences in the military and as a physician and said he would work to bring more jobs to Nevada.

"I'm a healer. That's who I am, and that's what I do," Heck said in the video. "Join me and together we can build a stronger Nevada."

Reid, who suffered broken ribs and facial bones in an accident while exercising, announced in March that he would not seek re-election next year, leaving Congress after 30 years.

The move came after Democrat's lost control of the Senate in the November 2014 congressional elections and threatened to complicate his party's efforts to regain the majority in that chamber.

Heck was expected to square off against former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, who announced in April that she would seek the Democratic nomination for the seat and has Reid's backing.

Heck, who served in the Nevada state Senate from 2004 to 2008, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.

"As you know, Harry Reid is one of the most formidable campaigners and fundraisers, so you know his hand-picked successor is going to be well-funded," Heck said in an email message to potential campaign donors.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Sandra Maler)