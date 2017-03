New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio exits a voting booth after voting in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Public Advocate Bill de Blasio won the most votes in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, according to exit polls reported by local media.

The results did not show whether de Blasio had secured the 40 percent of votes needed to avert a runoff with the second-place candidate in the race, according to exit polls cited by The New York Times and NY1 television.

