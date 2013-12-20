Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
NEW YORK New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had "ElBloombito," a Twitter account that parodied his flawed manner of speaking Spanish. Now Bill de Blasio, Bloomberg's soon-to-be-successor, has "HowlatewasBdB" to document the mayor-elect's tardiness.
The tweets began on Thursday, shortly after de Blasio kicked off a press conference about his signature education initiative - expanding access to pre-kindergarten - almost 40 minutes late.
"December 5, names police commissioner. 50 minutes late," read the first post. The second: "December 12, names deputy mayor. 34 minutes late."
The person behind HowlatewasBdB, which has just over 100 followers, declined to say over the Twitter service who he or she is. A spokeswoman for de Blasio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
De Blasio, who takes office January 1, has been chided for his lateness before. After his over-sleeping delayed a campaign event, his Republican opponent used the incident as a chance to question de Blasio's readiness to be mayor, saying that "being mayor is a 24-hour-a-day job."
ElBloombito, which is run by New York blogger Rachel Figueroa-Levin and pokes fun of Bloomberg's halting Spanish as well as his vast personal fortune, has more than 79,000 followers.
A sample tweet, from earlier this week: "Esta supposed to sñowado mañana. Agaiño. If tu needo mi, yo willo be en my officero. In Bermudando."
(Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Gunna Dickson)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.