NEW YORK Former Manhattan madam Kristin Davis, whose quixotic bid for New York City comptroller last year was interrupted by her arrest on drug charges, pleaded guilty on Friday to selling prescription drugs for cash.

Davis, 38, admitted in U.S. District Court in New York City that she sold muscle relaxants, antidepressants and sleeping pills to a confidential government informant. She will face up to five years in prison when she is sentenced in July.

Following Friday's hearing, Davis' lawyer, Daniel Hochheiser, said he would ask the judge not to impose any prison time.

When Davis ran last year for comptroller, the city's top financial post, one of her opponents was former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, who was attempting a political comeback after resigning in 2008 amid a prostitution scandal.

Davis spent four months in jail for working as a madam, though she was not connected with the prostitution ring at the center of the Spitzer scandal.

Davis has claimed she supplied prostitutes to Spitzer. He has denied her allegations.

Former Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer eventually won the election. Davis ended her bid after her arrest in August.

In addition to Spitzer, the 2013 New York City elections featured a comeback bid by former Congressman Anthony Weiner, who resigned in 2011 after sending a lewd picture of himself to a woman via his public Twitter account.

Weiner, whose mayoral campaign was derailed by later revelations that he sent other explicit pictures to women, earned less than 5 percent of the votes in the Democratic primary. The winner, Bill de Blasio, went on to win the general election.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)