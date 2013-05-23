Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner arrives at a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK For New York City mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner, the road to City Hall leads through Pittsburgh.

Weiner, the candidate who infamously resigned from the U.S. Congress two years ago in a sexting scandal, unveiled a video announcing his mayoral candidacy and a campaign logo on his website on Wednesday.

The logo is written in blue and orange - the colors of Weiner's beloved New York Mets baseball team. But the image of the skyline that forms its backdrop, while similar to iconic images of New York's Brooklyn Bridge, is actually that of Pittsburgh's Roberto Clemente Bridge.

The goof was spotted by several reporters and comparative images of the two bridges were widely circulated on Twitter. Weiner's campaign could not immediately be reached for comment, but the logo on Anthonyweiner.com has since been changed.

Weiner on Thursday evening is to face his Democratic rivals for the first time at a candidate's forum in the Bronx. Polls suggest he enters the race in second place, trailing City Council Speaker Christine Quinn. Voters remain ambivalent about whether he should be running for office.

Weiner, once a popular six-term Congressman representing parts of Brooklyn and Queens, resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives after admitting he had sent a close-up image of his underpants over Twitter and then lied about it repeatedly. The image had been intended to be sent as a private message to a woman.

