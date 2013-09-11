New York City Republican mayoral candidate Joe Lhota exits the polling center after voting in the Republican primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Joe Lhota, a deputy to former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, was the projected winner of New York City's Republican mayoral primary, local media reported on Tuesday.

Lhota, also a former head of the city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, had 52 percent of the vote over grocery chain billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis, who had 41 percent, with about 80 percent of precincts reporting, according to NY1 television.

The winner of the Democratic mayoral primary was not yet determined.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)