A portrait of Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber hangs on a wall at the state capital building in Salem, Oregon February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

PORTLAND, Ore. Oregon Secretary of State Kate Brown made her first public appearance on Saturday since learning she would take over for Governor John Kitzhaber, but she did not comment on the growing influence-peddling scandal that forced his resignation.

Brown, who is expected to become the state's second woman governor on Wednesday, kept her remarks brief and upbeat, and left without taking questions about Kitzhaber's Friday resignation.

"Our task, our challenge, is to make sure we keep Oregon the very special place that it is, and I look forward to working with you to make sure that happens," Brown told several hundred people who had assembled in downtown Portland to celebrate the state's 156th birthday.

Brown's appearance came a day after a rapidly unfolding political drama in which Kitzhaber resigned amid growing influence-peddling allegations involving his fiancée that have triggered a criminal corruption probe.

Kitzhaber, a popular Democrat elected to a fourth-term in November, has been dogged for months by questions over his fiancée Cylvia Hayes' lobbying efforts and use of state resources.

Those allegations snowballed last week amid media reports that Hayes received $118,000 in previously undisclosed consulting fees from a Washington-based energy group while also advising the governor on energy policy.

Those consulting fees were not listed in annual disclosure filings.

Kitzhaber, who has insisted he has broken no laws, said he was stepping down because the scandal had become a distraction.

State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who attended Saturday's Oregon Historical Society celebration, declined to discuss the criminal investigation of Kitzhaber, but said she looks forward to working with Brown.

"She's a fantastic Secretary of State, she has great experience," Rosenblum said, as she stood alongside Barbara Roberts, Oregon's first woman governor.

"Kate's going to do a great job, I'm excited for her," Roberts said.

Another former governor in attendance Saturday, Ted Kulongoski, declined to discuss the controversy surrounding Kitzhaber's departure.

"In my darkest, deepest moments, I always think that no matter how dark the problem, we will overcome," Kulongoski said.

Brown will be the nation's first openly bisexual governor, holding that post in the strongly Democratic Pacific Northwest state until an election next year.

(Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Gunna Dickson)