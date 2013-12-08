Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington on October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday he is giving serious thought to a run for the presidency in 2016 but might decide against it because of the burden a campaign would cause for his family.

"Well, you know, the thought has crossed my mind," the Kentucky senator said on "Fox News Sunday." "And I am seriously thinking about it.

"But I'm also very serious about the family considerations."

Paul, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, said politics had become "uncivil" and that sometimes "you have a good week" and other times "the haters and the hacks go after you."

Paul indicated on Friday that his wife disliked the idea of a presidential run, ABC News reported.

When asked after a speech in Detroit whether he would run, Paul replied, "Where's my cellphone? Can I call my wife?"

"There's two votes in my family. My wife has both of them, and both of them are 'no' votes right now," Paul said, according to ABC.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)