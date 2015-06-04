The office of Representative Aaron Schock (R-IL) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

More than a dozen federal agents on Thursday raided a campaign office in Junction City, Illinois, used by former U.S. Representative Aaron Schock, the Peoria Journal Star reported.

The Illinois Republican earlier this year stepped down from his seat in Congress following questions about misspending and inappropriate expense reimbursements.

The agents, including those with an FBI evidence response team, removed boxes from the office that were loaded into two trucks. Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were not immediately available to comment.

Schock, a 34-year-old who has gained national attention for his Capitol Hill office lavishly decorated in the style of the television series "Downton Abbey," was elected in 2008.

A federal grand jury in Springfield has been hearing testimony from current and former staff members, the paper said.

