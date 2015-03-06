WASHINGTON Donna Shalala, a former U.S. secretary of health and human services, will lead the nonprofit Clinton Foundation after its previous chief executive resigned in January, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shalala, who is personally close to the Clintons and served in President Bill Clinton's administration, would take over after a somewhat dramatic period for the foundation, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

Hiring her to run the foundation puts the charity in the hands of a trusted family ally at a time when Hillary Clinton is mulling a run for president in 2016.

The foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former President Clinton founded the foundation in 2001 to focus on global issues such as health and leadership. Media reports in recent months said the foundation took money from foreign governments while Hillary Clinton was U.S. secretary of state, at least once in violation of its ethics agreement with the Obama administration. Green groups have been troubled by the foundation's ties to energy companies.

In January, former foundation head Eric Braverman stepped down and was replaced temporarily with a longtime Hillary Clinton aide.

Shalala announced last year that she would leave her post as president of the University of Miami in 2015 after 14 years there. She led the Department of Health and Human Services for eight years, and before that was chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

