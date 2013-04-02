South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (C) is pictured in the audience as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHARLESTON, South Carolina Voters in South Carolina's coastal first congressional district went to the polls on Tuesday to choose between former Governor Mark Sanford and a former member of the Charleston County Council, Curtis Bostic, as the Republican nominee for the open seat.

Sanford gained national notoriety as the state's governor in 2009 when he left South Carolina for six days, telling aides he was hiking the Appalachian Trail when he was in fact visiting his mistress in Argentina.

Despite that history, the 52-year-old candidate was the top Republican in an earlier round of voting and held the lead in a recent poll.

Bostic, 49, has at times tried to make Sanford's lapse an issue in the race, calling his rival "a compromised candidate" during a debate in Charleston last week.

Sanford had the support of 53 percent of likely voters in the Republican primary, to 40 percent who supported Bostic, in a tally released by Public Policy Polling.

"Governor Sanford finished with 37 percent of the vote and Bostic 13 percent" in the March 19 primary, Alex Stroman, executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party, told Reuters. "Many people think that shows a pretty wide margin between the two, but it's likely to be closer.

"Depending on turnout, it could be a close race that could swing either way," Stroman said.

Bostic started his day with a television appearance and planned to make campaign stops at schools, diners and a historic plantation house. Sanford planned stops at a couple of cafes.

Both men have touted their fiscal conservatism and said they oppose same-sex marriage.

After the news of Sanford's affair broke, his wife divorced him, he paid more than $70,000 in ethics fines and he was censured by the legislature, though he served out the remainder of his term as governor. He is now engaged to the woman, Argentine journalist Maria Belen Chapur.

Sanford chided Bostic, an attorney and former Marine, for missing a number of meetings when he served on the Charleston County Council. Bostic said his wife had undergone treatment for cancer and that he missed meetings to care for her.

Sanford's campaign touted that the National Review had called him "the taxpayers' choice," while Bostic said he was supported by former 1st District Congressman Henry Brown.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, who vacated the U.S. House of Representatives seat when he was appointed to the U.S. Senate, did not endorse a candidate.

Governor Nikki Haley appointed Scott to the Senate in December to replace Jim DeMint, who resigned from office to head the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

"I suspect that turnout will be low and that many of the supporters of the 14 unsuccessful Republican candidates will stay home," said Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist at the College of Charleston.

The winner of the run-off will face Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch, the sister of TV comedian and political satirist Stephen Colbert, in the Republican-leaning district's special election on May 7.

(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Eric Walsh and Leslie Adler)