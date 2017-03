WASHINGTON Environmentalist Tom Steyer said on Thursday he would not run for the U.S. Senate seat in California in 2016 being vacated by Democrat Barbara Boxer.

"I believe my work right now should not be in our nation's capitol but here at home in California, and in states around the country where we can make a difference," Steyer said in his blog on the Huffington Post.

