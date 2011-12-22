U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY) announces that he will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives during a news conference in Brooklyn, New York, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK The congressman who resigned in disgrace after accidentally tweeting a picture of himself in his underwear is now the father of a baby boy, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner, a New York Democrat, and his wife Huma Abedin, an aide to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are the parents of Jordan Zane Weiner, who was born on Wednesday, weighing just over 7 pounds/(3.2 kg), the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources close to the family.

Weiner had been seen as a leading candidate to become the next mayor of New York until he accidentally sent the photo of himself to all his followers on Twitter on May 27 when he meant to send it to one young woman.

At first Weiner denied he sent it and claimed his account was hacked but later acknowledged having flirtatious relationships with numerous women over the Internet.

Later it became known Abedin was pregnant while her husband was sending lewd pictures of himself to other women online.

Weiner's congressional seat, long held by the Democrats, was won by Republican Bob Turner in a special election in September.

