NEW YORK Many Americans don't use libraries, favor locally sourced food and would choose President Barack Obama over his predecessor George W. Bush if the two were vying in a presidential election.

A new 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll showed Obama ahead of Bush by 40 to 31 percent in a hypothetical race but 40 percent of the key independent voters, who are often said to decide elections, chose neither.

Nearly 30 percent of 1,033 adults in the nationwide poll conducted last month said they tried to buy only locally sourced foods, while nearly half said they do so when convenient. Fewer than one-quarter termed it not a priority.

But libraries, apparently, are on the wane. Two thirds of people said they never go to the library, or do so only once or twice a year.

Religion is one area where Americans don't seem to change much. The poll showed that only one in five people ever considered changing their religion, and one in 10 actually did.

When asked which animal could step up if the bald Eagle was not the official national animal, 33 percent chose the grizzly bear, followed by the wild turkey, and 20 percent said just keep the eagle.

But eight percent thought it should be the rattlesnake, and six percent chose the catfish.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney; For the latest Reuters lifestyle news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))