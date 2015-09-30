VATICAN CITY Pope Francis met a Kentucky county clerk last week who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples, the Vatican said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports from the United States.

"I do not deny that the meeting took place, but I have no comment to add," Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi said in a statement.

Earlier, Lombardi had said he could neither confirm nor deny the meeting.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis and her husband met the pope during the Washington leg of his visit to the United States, she and her lawyer told American media.

