DALLAS Texas-sized is getting bigger with seven of the nation's 15 rapidly growing cities located in the Lone Star State, which dominated the rankings of a U.S. Census Bureau report released on Thursday.

San Marcos, located between Austin and San Antonio, topped the list of population growth for cities with more than 50,000 people for a second straight year, with an 8 percent rise, bringing its population to 54,076 people.

The survey was for the period between July 2012 and July 2013.

The Dallas suburb of Frisco followed in second place, growing 6.5 percent to 136,791 people. Cedar Park and Georgetown, both near the state capital of Austin, also made the top 10.

The most notable numeric growth among major cities was Austin, which added 20,993 residents in the past year, becoming the 11th largest city in the country.

Economists have said some of the advantages for Texas include that it does not have a state income tax and businesses have been attracted by its relatively light regulatory environment.

All 15 of the nation's fastest-growing municipalities were located in the South or West. Utah had two cities, South Jordan and Lehi, in the top 10 and Arizona had two suburbs - Goodyear and Gilbert - in the top 15.

In terms of overall population, New York continued to be the country's largest city, adding 61,440 residents in the year to total 8.4 million people, followed by Los Angeles and Chicago.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Gregorio)