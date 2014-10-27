A Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice embroiled in an email pornography scandal and accused of other workplace misconduct retired on Monday, days after he was suspended from his job, court officials said.

Justice Seamus McCaffery, who served for nearly seven years, was named in a review this month by the court's chief justice as exchanging hundreds of pornographic emails with lawyers in the Pennsylvania attorney general's office.

Last week the Judicial Conduct Board of the Supreme Court voted to suspend him in what it said was an attempt to preserve the integrity of the court.

The judge also was accused of authorizing hundreds of thousands of dollars in referral payments by personal injury law firms to his wife, helping fix a traffic ticket she received and improperly attempting to influence the assignment of judges in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the court said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court did not comment on McCaffery's retirement beyond confirming that it had occurred.

McCaffery did not release any statement, and his spokesman did not return a call for comment.

The former justice has apologized for sending sexually explicit emails, which took place when Tom Corbett was state attorney general. Corbett is now governor and is seeking his second term in office.

McCaffery's conduct came to light during an investigation by the current attorney general, Kathleen Kane, into how Corbett handled the child sex abuse allegations against Jerry Sandusky, a former football coach at Pennsylvania State University.

The report found delays in the Sandusky prosecution but no evidence of political interference by Corbett.

