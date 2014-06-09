WASHINGTON Federal authorities sought help from the public on Monday in trying to identify a Connecticut man suspected of distributing child pornography as part of a large underground network.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the man goes by "Rnold" and "Rnold Kvistniak" but his real first name may be Shaun. It said he is between 40 and 50 years old, lives within a 100 miles (160 km) of New Haven and works in construction management.

Officials said he travels frequently, has an electrical engineering degree and may have a family member in Hamburg, Germany, where he had planned to visit this spring.

ICE said investigators from its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Boston office were not able to identify the "John Doe" suspect and asked for public help on its tip line (HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or the online tip form)

The man is suspected of being an administrator of a members-only child pornography website that involved 251 children, mostly boys, in the United States and five other countries. ICE said in March that 14 men had been arrested and charged with running the website.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jim Loney)