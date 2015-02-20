A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen on a car outside the company's showroom in Tokyo October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Friday it would continue to adjust production at two North American car factories from Feb. 24 to March 2 due to a parts shortage caused by disruptions at U.S. West Coast ports in the midst of protracted labor talks.

Honda said it expected output loss at the factories - one in Indiana and another in Canada - during the week to be around 5,000 cars. The plants mainly build the popular Civic model, some of whose continually variable transmissions (CVT) are shipped from Japan.

Honda is currently reducing output at five North American car factories between Feb. 16 and 23, for an estimated production loss of 20,000 cars.

"The supply situation will be a little bit better next week due to the delivery of more parts by air," a spokesman said.

