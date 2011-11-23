The UPS logo is seen outside their facility in Hodgkins, Illinois December 16, 2010. The UPS Hodgkins facility is the largest ground shipping facility and will handle over 2.5 million packages today alone. REUTERS/Frank Polich

The U.S. Postal Service has hired an advisory firm that was involved with the restructuring of General Motors Co to help return the cash-strapped mail carrier to profitability.

Investment banking advising firm Evercore Partners will explore operational, compensation and benefits changes, the Postal Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Evercore Partners, founded by former Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman, was a financial adviser to General Motors' during its bankruptcy and its U.S. government bailout and during the company's initial public offering.

Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said he could not provide details of the Evercore contract.

The Postal Service lost $5.1 billion in 2011 as mail volume declined with consumers using email and paying bills online. It needs to cut $20 billion in costs by 2015 to be profitable.

The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer money to pay for its operations, is considering closing thousands of post offices and hundreds of processing facilities. It also has said that it might need to cut its workforce by 220,000 jobs by 2015.

On Monday, Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe repeated calls for Congress to allow the mail carrier to end Saturday delivery, give it more flexibility to raise rates, eliminate the annual payment to prefund retiree health benefits, and let it tap into a retirement fund surplus.

Last months, the National Association of Letter Carriers said it had hired investment banking firm Lazard Group and former Obama administration auto chief Ron Bloom to propose ideas for restructuring the Postal Service. Union leaders have argued that the Postal Service's plans rely too heavily on cutting services and closing facilities.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)