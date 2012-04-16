Power generation fell 0.82 percent in the week to April 12 from the previous week, Genscape said Monday.

Power output declined 2.73 percent during the week compared with the same week a year ago, said Genscape, an energy industry data provider.

Weather is a major driver of electricity consumption to power air-conditioning or heating, depending on the season. The state of the economy also is an influence.

Genscape uses sources including publicly available data and electricity demand measured at more than 280 power plants.

