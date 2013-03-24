No one had come forward by midday Sunday to say they were the buyer of the winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing for the $338.3 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said.

The single ticket, matching all six numbers in the drawing, was sold in New Jersey, but nothing was known about the winner of the sixth-largest jackpot in history, the officials said.

"You would have to figure the person was still in shock, honestly," said New Jersey Powerball game spokeswoman Judy Drucker.

She said the person who won was unlikely to step forward until sometime after a news conference outside Trenton on Monday, when officials are planning to reveal details about the winning ticket and exactly where it was purchased.

Drucker said the winning ticket came with the largest jackpot ever in New Jersey.

A lump sum cash payout would be $211 million, she said.

The numbers drawn were 17, 29, 31, 52, 53 and Powerball 31.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever totaled $587.5 million and was won in November.

(Reporting by Tom Brown. Editing by Corrie MacLaggan.)