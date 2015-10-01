A $310.5 million Powerball lottery jackpot was won by a single winning ticket sold at a southwestern Michigan gas station, lottery officials said on Thursday.

The not-yet-identified ticket holder bought the ticket at a Shell station in Three Rivers, Michigan, and matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night, the Michigan Lottery said.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 21, 39, 40, 55 and 59 with the Powerball number 17, the lottery said.

Gas station manager Regina Bontrager said on Thursday she was awaiting word on who bought the ticket.

"I've lived here my whole life so I'm hoping I know the person," Bontrager said in a telephone interview. "A family member would be even better, or even a really good friend."

Three Rivers is a small city about 30 miles south of Kalamazoo near the Indiana border.

The winner or winners could choose to receive a one-time, lump sum cash payment of $197.4 million before taxes, or the full $310.5 million in annual payments over 30 years, a Michigan Lottery spokesman said.

