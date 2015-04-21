LOS ANGELES - A corrections officer at a California prison has been lightly wounded by a bullet fired at the facility from beyond its perimeter, authorities said on Tuesday.

Multiple shots were fired on Monday evening toward North Kent State Prison in Delano, a community less than 130 miles north of Los Angeles, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

A bullet fired from beyond the prison's perimeter struck an officer who was standing in an exercise yard, said Lieutenant Tom Mattson, a spokesman for the prison. Mattson could not say what type of gun the shooter fired.

The officer, whose name was not released, wore a stab-resistant vest that was penetrated by the bullet, officials said. He was treated and released and a hospital.

"I am extremely grateful that our officer was only slightly injured in this senseless attack and is expected to make a full recovery,” California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Jeff Beard said in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol, the Delano Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office were searching for the shooter. The motive for the attack was not clear.

