KANSAS CITY, Kansas A convicted double-murderer who escaped from a central Kansas county jail with three other convicts this week was recaptured late on Thursday, officials said.

Santos Carrera-Morales, 22, was caught in Russell, Kansas, about 240 miles west of Kansas City, said Jeremy Barclay, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections. One escapee remains at large.

Russell is about 75 miles west of the Ottawa County jail where Carrera-Morales and three other inmates escaped before dawn on Wednesday. The four overpowered two guards who had come to check on a water leak they reported in a cell, authorities said.

One of the convicts was captured shortly after the escape and a second turned himself in later on Wednesday, surrendering at a Wal-Mart in North Platte, Nebraska, about 270 miles northwest of the jail.

Carrera-Morales had been dropped off in Russell and was recaptured after police received a call about an individual acting suspiciously, said Max Barrett, under-sheriff for the Russell County Sheriff's Office.

Officers questioned him, determined his identity and took him into custody without resistance shortly before midnight, Barrett said.

Prison overcrowding in Kansas has forced corrections officials to house some convicts in local jails.

The search continues for Eric Jerome James, 22, convicted of several offenses, including kidnapping during a crime.

