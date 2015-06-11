Eleven inmates were sent to hospital for injuries suffered in a fight that broke out in a prison northeast of Oklahoma City, a state prisons spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing has been placed in lockdown to investigate the fight that took place on Wednesday in three housing units holding between 200 and 300 inmates, Oklahoma State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Terri Watkins said.

Seven of the 11 injured inmates remain in hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The medium- and maximum-security prison, run by Corrections Corporation of America, houses around 1,650 inmates and is about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

There were no injuries to staff, a company spokesman said.

"At no time was public safety ever jeopardized as staff quickly isolated and quelled the fighting," spokesman Steve Owen said in a statement.

