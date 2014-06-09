WASHINGTON A Delaware lawyer on a hunger strike over Internet privacy has ended his protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court after collapsing and being taken to a hospital, he said on Monday.

Brian Zulberti, 31, of Wilmington, Delaware, had launched his fast on June 1 to keep people from being fired for what they post on social media.

Zulberti began vomiting on Saturday and fainted, he said in a statement. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The lawyer had gone without food to get a spot on prime time television news and lay out his case that privacy was over. He contends employers should get used to knowing everything about their workers, both the good and bad.

Zulberti created an online stir last year when he sent a job application to every lawyer in Delaware with a photo of himself in a sleeveless T-shirt. After that, his website drew 75,000 hits after revealing photos of him surfaced online. They included one of him in his underwear with a sign that said, "Hire me!!! No ... as a lawyer."

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)