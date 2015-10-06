A carpenter works on a new home at a residential construction site in the west side of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas, Nevada April 5, 2013. REUTER/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK The number of buyers paying cash for U.S. homes since the start of 2014 through May has increased to one-third of all sales, up from 20 percent in 2005, said RealtyTrac, a provider of real estate data and analytics, on Tuesday.

The biggest increase of foreign buyers by language group were Chinese speakers, whose all-cash purchases rose to 46 percent over the 17-month period, compared to 14 percent in 2005, RealtyTrac said after examining 10 million home sales.

The increase in cash purchases reflects tighter lending standards in addition to an increase of foreign buyers and private equity investment in the U.S. housing market, said Daren Blomquist, a RealtyTrac vice president.

In 2006, cash purchases nationwide accounted for about 19 percent of transactions, he said.

Foreign cash buyers have helped to accelerate U.S. home price appreciation in recent years, he said.

Chinese-speakers accounted for 1.66 percent of home purchases, up from 1.52 percent a decade ago, RealtyTrac said.

The language determination was based on the first and last name on property deeds according to an analysis by Ethnic Technologies of South Hackensack, New Jersey.

Markets with a higher share of foreign cash buyers can expect to see stronger upside in the short term given global economic weakness, but they may be more susceptible to a downside when demand from foreign cash buyers dries up, he said.

"The recent turmoil in the Chinese economy has not deterred the inflow of cash buyers of U.S. real estate," Blomquist said.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernard Orr)