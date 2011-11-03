PORTSMOUTH, Va Personal safety concerns have prompted anti-Wall Street protesters in one Virginia city to arm themselves with panic alarms and consider getting so-called "rape whistles" as precautionary measures.

A request for 100 such whistles to thwart attacks was listed this week on a cardboard sign among other needs including tents and sleeping bags at the Occupy Charlottesville encampment at a local park.

Zac Fabian, a spokesman for the group, said some females are concerned for their safety due to the camp's open nature and the random people passing through it.

"You're seeing people who don't really care about the Occupy movement, who are doing their own thing," Fabian said. "Safety is an issue at night when we have every drunk person in the area strolling by and threatening to start fights or burn down tents."

"We're worried that it could turn into something more serious."

Charlottesville police responded to a call about an out-of-hand argument at the park on Tuesday afternoon and found two underage teenagers who had been drinking alcohol, said Lieutenant Ronnie Roberts.

They were intoxicated enough to require being transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center "for their own safety," Roberts said.

Police arrested three homeless men and charged them with contributing to the teens' delinquency by supplying liquor, Roberts said. He noted that police have been asked to step up patrols in the park.

The risk of non-protesters taking advantage of a group of mostly young people gathered in an open public space "is on people's minds," said Fabian.

He said the idea of equipping protesters with whistles is "just to make sure it doesn't happen, because if it did happen, that would be horrible."

