Musician Graham Nash (C) leaves Zuccotti Park where Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators have been occupying, after performing with David Crosby, in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Musician David Crosby walks in Zuccotti Park where Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators have been occupying, before his performance with Graham Nash, in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Musicians Graham Nash (2nd R) and David Crosby perform in Zuccotti Park where Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators have been occupying in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Graham Nash and David Crosby played a brief concert on Tuesday for Occupy Wall Street protesters, a sign of support from members of a rock band whose songs became anthems of the anti-Vietnam War era.

The two musicians from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young sang such hits as "Teach Your Children" and "Long Time Gone" before the protesters who are camped out in downtown Manhattan.

Members of the crowd sang along. Between songs the duo, strumming gleaming acoustic guitars, led spirited chants of "Keep going!" and "Stay here!"

The protesters, camped out since mid-September, vow to stay despite the onset of winter weather.

They have objected to the government bailout of big banks and Wall Street firms while, they say, average Americans are struggling with joblessness and economic insecurity. They have also thrown a spotlight on widening gaps between rich and poor.

Marring the performance a bit was a flock of television camera crews and photographers who crowded around the musicians.

"All I saw were tons of press cameras, people elbowing each other," said protester David Stam, 45.

In recent weeks, a number of celebrities have visited the park with the Occupy protesters, including Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Penn Badgley, Russell Simmons, Susan Sarandon and Roseanne Barr.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Peter Bohan)