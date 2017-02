A demonstrator carries a flag emblazoned with corporate logos as he marches to the Port of Oakland, California November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

OAKLAND, Calif Maritime operations at the Port of Oakland were "effectively shut down" on Wednesday by protesters, port officials said.

"At this time, maritime operations are effectively shut down at the Port of Oakland. Maritime area operations will resume when it is safe and secure to do so," the port said in a written statement to Reuters.

