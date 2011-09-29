Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street campaign march in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator is seen on the sidewalk in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man holds a sign with Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Occupy Wall Street campaign protester wears a mask on the back of his head as he walks through Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York early September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A U.S. flag is seen draped over belongings of Occupy Wall Street demonstrators in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Police officers gather in front of the New York Stock Exchange, as protesters (unseen) from the Occupy Wall Street campaign march past in New York September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Occupy Wall Street campaign protesters camp in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York early September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators are seen in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Occupy Wall Street campaign protester sleeps on the sidewalk in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York early September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign hold placards as they march in the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nathan Hendrix of Austin, Texas, lies on a mattress in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign hold placards as they march in the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Philosopher Cornel West (C) stops to talk to demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign in Zucotti Park near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former New York Governor David Paterson (C) stops to talk to demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign in Zucotti Park near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chris Parisi (C) stands with a sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign march past the entrance of a subway station in New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kristina St. George holds aloft a protest sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A demonstrator from the Occupy Wall Street campaign holds a placard as he marches through the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Matther Perez holds a sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeps underneath a plastic sheet in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeps underneath a tarp in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters talk while standing over discarded signs in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign march in front of a statue of George Washington on the steps of Federal Hall in New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign march in the rain through the streets of the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A demonstrator from the Occupy Wall Street campaign holds a placard as she marches through the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jacob Jones (R) and Victor Morales hold up a sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protester Toni Grenz stands in costume while holding a sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK, September 29 - A standoff near Wall Street between protesters opposed to what they say is corporate greed and police may drag on into winter, with a march on police headquarters the likely next test of whether tensions escalate.

The Occupy Wall Street movement was planning on Friday an unauthorized demonstration on the streets outside the New York City police center of operations.

The group is adding complaints of excessive police force against protesters and police treatment of ethnic minorities and Muslims to its grievances list, which includes bank bailouts, foreclosures and high unemployment.

Police have made about 100 arrests and used pepper spray, which they called a better alternative than night sticks to subdue those blocking traffic.

"We're here for the long haul," said Patrick Bruner, a protester and student at Skidmore College in upstate New York, who is among those camped out in a private park near One World Trade Center.

Experts say they don't expect the type of violence recently seen in London.

In the British protests in August, more than 2,700 people were arrested after destruction and looting spread from the capital to other cities. Authorities said some rioters were known gang members.

In New York, the protesters are largely educated, organized and their marches are planned, not spontaneous.

After hundreds of protesters were denied access to some areas outside the New York Stock Exchange on September 17, demonstrators set up a rag-tag camp three blocks away.

Zuccotti Park is festooned with placards and anti-Wall Street slogans. People sleep wrapped in blankets or sleeping bags, some on donated mattresses. There is a makeshift kitchen and library and celebrities from filmmaker Michael Moore to actress Susan Sarandon have stopped by to show support.

Mindful of the cold weather coming, protesters have a "winterization committee" to prepare for the season.

Vancouver-based activist media group Adbusters organized the protest but failed to attract the throngs some had hoped for. Instead, there are a few hundred people, mostly unemployed youth and college students.

"These are the most overeducated crowd of people that I've even seen in my life," said Daniel Levine, a student at Baruch College. "People come out of college and there are no jobs."

Friday's planned march comes less than a week after police arrested 80 people. A police commander used pepper spray on four women. A video of the incident was widely viewed on the Internet, inspiring many protesters who vow to continue their protests indefinitely.

International security expert Patricia DeGennaro, a senior fellow at the World Policy Institute and professor at New York University, said she doubted the protests would turn violent.

"Americans have become too complacent with the way their society is being run," DeGennaro said.

(Editing by Daniel Trotta, Jerry Norton and Xavier Briand)