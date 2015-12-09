Cars drive past a construction site on a highway that connects the metropolitan area with the east side of the island, in Fajardo, on the outskirts of San Juan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

NEW YORK Three Republican Senators on Wednesday introduced a bill to address Puerto Rico's debt crisis, proposing tax relief for workers and financial oversight to help the island gain financial and economic stability, according to a statement from Utah Republican Orrin Hatch's office.

Hatch, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, introduced the bill with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources committee.

Hatch said in a statement that the bill aimed to "lay out a sustainable framework to improve Puerto Rico’s finances."

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr)