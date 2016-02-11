SAN JUAN A bill to restructure more than $8 billion of debt at PREPA, Puerto Rico’s struggling power utility, could encounter resistance from legislators over its potential to privatize some PREPA operations and impose an independent board, the utility’s debt restructuring chief said on Thursday.

Fixing PREPA’s debt is seen as a key step in resolving an overall $70 billion debt load in Puerto Rico, and the utility has struck agreements with creditors on a debt exchange that would see bondholders accept 15 percent cuts to repayments. But the creditors’ support is premised on legislation aimed at stabilizing PREPA’s finances and governance.

The U.S. territory’s Senate passed the bill on Wednesday, but it needs approval in the House of Representatives as well.

Lisa Donahue, PREPA’s chief restructuring officer, on Thursday said elements of the bill that would impose an independent board and explore partnerships with private sector energy producers have raised the most questions from legislators.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with the legislators, answering their questions, meeting with their caucuses,” Donahue said in an interview at the Puerto Rico Investment Summit, a two-day conference in San Juan. "Those were a lot of the questions."

About 70 percent of PREPA’s creditors have signed on to the deal. Donahue said those creditors are discussing backstopping a cash tender to buy out the rest, if they choose not to sign on. Most of the outstanding creditors are likely small retail holders, said Donahue, who stopped short of calling them “holdouts.”

“I would call them at the moment ‘the people who aren’t currently at the table,’” she said. “Whether or not they’re holdouts, we don’t know yet, but they could be. … Often the retail holders, which are regular people, may choose to take cash versus opting into a bond return deal. So we want to try to work with [other] creditors to provide that option.”

At a conference panel on Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring, Jim Millstein, the island’s top restructuring adviser, said he believed the PREPA deal would ultimately be passed. “Politics is a messy process … but I think at the end of day, the legislature will embrace the change,” Millstein said.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)