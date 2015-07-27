NEW YORK Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla left for Washington, D.C. on Monday for meetings on the island's fiscal situation and to promote access to U.S. bankruptcy laws, according to a statement from his office.

Garcia Padilla shocked creditors in June by saying the island needed to restructure debts - totaling $72 billion - to solve its fiscal problems, and had called for the commonwealth to be allowed to restructure its debts under U.S. bankruptcy code.

A White House spokesman said in June there is "no one in the administration or in D.C. that's contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico."

