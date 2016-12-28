A 5.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a series of aftershocks, struck near Nevada's border with California early on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The initial quake was recorded 29 km (18 miles) west southwest of the town of Hawthorne at 12:18 a.m. followed by an aftershock of 5.7 magnitude four minutes later near the same location, according to the USGS website.

Initially measured at a magnitude of 5.8, it struck at a depth of about 19 km, the USGS said.

A series of aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.7 to 5.6, the USGS said.

"Ok. I'm up now. That last earthquake aftershock rocked my bed and window blinds," a Twitter user named Amilee wrote.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely)