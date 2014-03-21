DALLAS Quintuplets born prematurely at a Dallas hospital this week are doing well, and their parents are looking forward to bringing their five babies home in six or seven weeks time.

"They are so precious. They are tiny. They are all special," their mother, Michelle Seals, said at a hospital news conference on Thursday.

"I want to hold them so bad and then I am looking forward to being home," said the elementary school teacher.

Her newborns, Mia, Tessa, Brant, Gracie and Rayleigh, were born on Tuesday at 29 weeks through a cesarean section, and are in neonatal intensive care at the Baylor University Medical Center.

Doctors said most of the five children were breathing on their own and are all being fed their mother's milk through feeding tubes.

It took about two dozen medical staff to help in the birth of the premature babies, who tipped the scales at weights from two pounds and seven ounces (1,105 grams) to three pounds and six ounces (1,531 grams).

Their father Steven Seals, a civilian employee at the Red River Army Depot, said: "I stayed and watched, every minute of it and it was truly amazing."

The couple, who also have a two-year-old son, told the news conference they used fertility drugs after Michelle had several miscarriages.

They said neighbors and friends in their east Texas home of Maud, with a population of about 1,000, have promised to pitch in to help when the couple brings the babies home.

"God won't give you anything you can't handle," Michelle Spears said.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sophie Hares)