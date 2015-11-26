SEATTLE A black college student in Washington state who said she felt threatened by racist and sexist messages targeting her on social media this week said on Wednesday she believed campus officials had not made her safety a priority.

Police in Bellingham, about 90 miles north of Seattle, have opened an investigation into messages sent on the social-media mobile application Yik Yak that targeted students at Western Washington University.

Belina Seare, a student body president, told a news conference on Wednesday she met with campus police over the threats toward her but was told there was "not much that they could do."

"Up until this point, I have been refused appropriate security and due to the negligent response of the campus police, I know my safety is not a priority," Seare said.

In a statement issued after her news conference, the university said students who were the direct targets of hate speech and threats had been offered enhanced police protection and that the police investigation was making progress.

Students across the country have held protests in recent weeks over issues including what they see as racial insensitivity on the part of campus administrators, and a lack of minority faculty members.

The demonstrations, many linked with the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement, have gained momentum since student rallies led to the ouster of the president of the University of Missouri earlier this month.

While police said they found no evidence of an imminent public safety threat on Western Washington's campus, University President Bruce Shepard canceled classes on Tuesday, citing concerns among students over the online messages.

"As part of its criminal investigation, University Police have served a warrant on the Yik Yak social media platform seeking information on those who made threats via Yik Yak," the university said in its statement on Wednesday.

Yik Yak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The university said the police assessment remained that there were no threats to the general campus, but added that officers were stepping up patrols.

"It is just as important for all to recognize that not all on campus feel safe. Addressing very real feelings of being unsafe must remain a top priority," the statement said.

Police in Oregon are investigating unrelated assaults on a black student and a transgender student at Lewis & Clark College, while online threats have targeted students in Michigan, Missouri and Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)