A threatened strike on New York's Long Island Rail Road has been averted after a tentative contract agreement was reached on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.

"It is my pleasure to announce today that we have settled a four-year dispute," said Cuomo, who was flanked by leaders from the unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the region's public transit.

The deal still has to be ratified by union members.

The state-controlled MTA and the coalition of eight unions representing about 5,400 rail workers had been involved in fraught negotiations to replace a workers' contract that expired in 2010.

The negotiations had appeared to have reached a stand-still on Monday and the unions' chief negotiator had said workers would strike during the weekend.

Cuomo called the two parties back to the bargaining table on Wednesday and was participating in talks on Thursday morning at his Manhattan office.

A strike would have left roughly 145,000 daily commuters on the nation's largest commuter railroad scrambling for alternative transportation between New York City and its Long Island suburbs.

In its most recent publicized offer, the MTA had said it would give workers a 17 percent pay raise over seven years. The unions wanted the increase over six years, in line with recommendations by two emergency arbitration boards appointed by President Barack Obama.

The unions also had balked at the MTA's demand that future hires make steeper payments for their health benefits and pensions, saying it would create an unfair two-tier system among the LIRR's employees.

