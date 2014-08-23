A man was shot to death backstage at a Wiz Khalifa rap concert in Northern California and the gunman remained at large, police said on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man was hit by gunfire at the concert on Friday night at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, police spokeswoman Shino Tanaka said in a written statement.

Mountain View is near San Jose.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot multiple times, apparently with a pistol that had a large magazine, Tanaka said. He later died of his wounds.

"This was a senseless tragedy," Khalifa said in a post on Twitter. "Violence is never the answer. My prayers go out to the victim’s family."

Khalifa said on Twitter that a concert planned for Saturday night at the Sleep Train Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California near San Diego was canceled "due to a situation out of our control."

A recorded message at the theater confirmed that the show was canceled and would not be rescheduled.

A male suspect in his 20s was being sought and police were asking help from anyone at the concert who may have took videos or pictures in the vicinity of the shooting.

