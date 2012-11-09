LOS ANGELES Police arrested a man accused of raping a mentally disabled 18-year-old woman on a nearly empty county bus as it drove through a Los Angeles suburb, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Friday.

Kerry Trotter was taken into custody at a Los Angeles home after a tip from the public, the sheriff's department said in a statement. The police did not say when he was arrested.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that the woman has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. They said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday she boarded the bus that was being driven through the Los Angeles suburb of Culver City. They said a man boarded at the same time and followed her to the rear of the bus where she was sexually assaulted.

"During the rape an unknown witness, the only other passenger on the bus, attempted to get the bus driver's attention," the sheriff's department said on Thursday.

"After about 10 minutes the suspect stopped his assault and exited the bus when it reached the last stop at the turnaround." The victim reported the rape to the bus driver. Images of the suspect were caught on a surveillance camera on the bus.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman declined to give additional details on the arrest or suspect.

