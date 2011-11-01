NEW YORK Failure by a congressional committee to agree on $1.5 trillion in budget deficit cuts would be negative, but it would not be a "decisive" factor in the review of the United States' Aaa rating, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The agency, which revised the U.S. rating outlook to negative in August, said in a statement that inability by the committee to reach an agreement would indicate that Congress is less likely to pass any significant deficit reduction measures before the November 2012 presidential election.

"However, as $1.2 trillion in further deficit reduction has already been legislated through automatic spending caps if no agreement is reached, failure by the committee to reach agreement would not by itself lead to a rating change," Moody's said.

The bipartisan congressional committee formed to address the deficit issue and known in Washington as the "super committee" needs to break an impasse between Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal by November 23 to reduce the U.S. budget deficit by at least $1.2 trillion.

If a majority of the 12-member committee fails to agree on a plan, $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts will be triggered, beginning in 2013.

In its statement, Moody's reaffirmed and expanded on recent comments made by its lead U.S. analyst, Steven Hess, who last month told Reuters the agency was "not just waiting for this committee to decide on the rating."

