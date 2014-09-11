Former FBI director Robert Mueller will lead an investigation into the National Football League's handling of former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice's domestic violence case, the league said on Wednesday.

Mueller's probe will be overseen by NFL owners John Mara of the New York Giants and Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league said in a statement. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Mueller will have access to league records and personnel and that the final report would be made public.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Eric M. Johnson)