To visit Titanic, New York banker dives deep into her savings
NEW YORK Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago.
AUSTIN, Texas The winning numbers selected in Wednesday's U.S. Powerball lottery drawing were 08 27 34 04 19 and the Powerball number 10, lottery officials said.
The jackpot for Powerball, played in 44 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and two territories, reached $1.5 billion, a world record for a lottery that a single ticket holder is eligible to win.
If no player has all six numbers, the grand prize will keep rising ahead of the next scheduled drawing on Saturday, when it is expected to reach $2 billion.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Ryan Woo)
NEW YORK Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago.
GEMBLOUX, Belgium Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian chocolate shop Miam Factory applies melted chocolate to shape a three-dimensional object.