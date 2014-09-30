LOS ANGELES A white substance from an envelope opened by a staff member at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, caused a security scare on Monday, but the substance was later found to be non-toxic, a spokeswoman for the institution said.

The staff area where the envelope was opened was closed off for a time, but the library itself remained open to the public, said Melissa Giller, a spokeswoman for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library.

A Ventura County hazardous materials team dispatched to the library determined the substance was non-toxic, Giller said. The worker who opened the envelope and two other staff members who were believed to have been exposed to the substance were cleared of any health concerns, she added.

